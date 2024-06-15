King Charles to witness detail he previously missed at Trooping the Colour

King Charles’ much-anticipated birthday parade will be offering a whole new perspective literally and figuratively as the royal family will mark the big event.



Trooping the Colour, which is the official birthday of the monarch, will be taking place at 6.00 a.m. EST on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, the first after the cancer diagnosis of the King himself and his beloved daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.

“The king will officially be in a horse-drawn carriage, horseback is out for him, but this is unique, he will be beside Camilla,” Royally Obsessed’s Roberta Fiorito pointed out to Express.co.uk.

“He usually is on horseback, so I think for them to parade through the crowds together will be special.”

She continued, “And such good images too, I’m sure, of both of them in the back of that state carriage, that will be really, really nice to see.”

The King’s medical team had advised against the traditional horseback ride given the high temperatures of June, which is why a carriage ride was arranged.

During the parade, 1400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will be marching for two and half hours, coming to an end shortly after the flyover.

The royal commentator also noted that Charles will for the first time have a front row seat to all the people lining up to see the parade.