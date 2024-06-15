Jelly Roll reveals one tattoo he wishes the rapper never got

Jelly Roll got his first tattoo at the age of 14

Jelly Roll harbours some of the biggest regrets in his life when it comes to his tattoo collection.



In the recent episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the Wild Ones singer revealed one particular "bad" tattoo that he wishes not to get on the first place.

"I have a tattoo on my arm that I gave somebody a quarter sack of bad weed for," the 39-year-old country singer opened up to Howard Stern when the host asked about the ink engraving, he regrets getting.

"And it looks like a quarter sack of bad weed tattoo," he continued, "They look decent because they’re all grouped together, so you’re like, 'They don’t look horrible, Jelly.'"

"But until you dissect them and zoom in, you’re like, 'These sucks bad,'" the rapper added, describing, “It’s just bad art. There’s no other way to say it.”

It is pertinent to note that the Need a Favour vocalist previously admitted that he’s not thrilled about some of his body inking, but this marked the first time he has exclusively deemed a tattoo "bad."

"I regret 98% of these tattoos, 97, almost all of them", he confessed in an interview with GQ in March, "I hate them all."