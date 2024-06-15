Jelly Roll reveals one tattoo he wishes the rapper never got

Jelly Roll harbours some of the biggest regrets in his life when it comes to his tattoo collection.
In the recent episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the Wild Ones singer revealed one particular "bad" tattoo that he wishes not to get on the first place.
"I have a tattoo on my arm that I gave somebody a quarter sack of bad weed for," the 39-year-old country singer opened up to Howard Stern when the host asked about the ink engraving, he regrets getting.
"And it looks like a quarter sack of bad weed tattoo," he continued, "They look decent because they’re all grouped together, so you’re like, 'They don’t look horrible, Jelly.'"
"But until you dissect them and zoom in, you’re like, 'These sucks bad,'" the rapper added, describing, “It’s just bad art. There’s no other way to say it.”
It is pertinent to note that the Need a Favour vocalist previously admitted that he’s not thrilled about some of his body inking, but this marked the first time he has exclusively deemed a tattoo "bad."
"I regret 98% of these tattoos, 97, almost all of them", he confessed in an interview with GQ in March, "I hate them all."
Kate Middleton steered clear of letting her guard down at as she returned to public eye
Fans took to social media to call out producers for inappropriate behavior from Love Island contestants
Prince George's brief chat with his mom Kate Middleton in the carriage explain their true bond
Kylie Jenner caroled ABC’s with her two-year-old son Aire in a sweet post
Jodie Turner- Smith filed for divorce from ex Joshua Jackson's last year
Kate Middleton releases her first video after attending King Charles birthday parade