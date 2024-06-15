Zac Efron roots for brother Dylan ahead of ‘The Traitors’ Season 3: ‘The best’

Zac Efron says Dylan Efron 'is just the best at games'

Zac Efron has high hopes for Dylan Efron as his younger brother gears up for the highly anticipated third season of The Traitors.



During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, June 14, at the premiere of his latest film, A Family Affair, starring Nicole Kidman, The Iron Claw star asked about his brother’s newly announced role as a competitor in the reality show.

"I think he’s going to win," the 36-year-old American actor replied to the interviewer who inquire how is he feeling about his brother being on the Emmy-winning Peacock show.

"He’s really good at games, and I just have a good feeling about it," Zac said about his younger brother, Dylan, 32.

"He is just the best at games," the Greatest Showman actor continued to laud his sibling, "Growing up, he was a first roll [at Yahtzee] kind of dude."

"If I were him, I would move to Vegas and just play games," he concluded, "He’s that good, so I got high hopes for him."

Moreover, according to Zac, his brother Dylan has always been lucky regarding things like gambling.

The brothers previously worked on projects like the Netflix docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron.