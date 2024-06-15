Kate Middleton makes telling move just before issuing new health update

Kate Middleton was seemingly very particular about how she planned her latest health update, following a slew of PR disasters.

The Princess of Wales surprised her well-wishers across the world when she issued a very personal message about her cancer diagnosis on Friday and also shared an update on her appearance at Trooping the Colour.

However, just before the message was released to the public, Kate Mansey, the royal editor at The Times, revealed the Princess made a “significant” move which highlighted the importance of her attendance.

Mansey tweeted that all major political parties were informed before the monarch’s official birthday event, which will be taking place on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, 6.00 AM (EST).

“The Princess's attendance at tomorrow’s Trooping the Colour was considered so significant that the Palace to alerted No.10 and The Cabinet Office who, in turn, have informed the opposition political parties.”

According to Express.co.uk, before the statement was released on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official social media, the British press was informed an hour prior.

The royal had previously missed the Colonel’s Review on June 8, which is the traditional rehearsal for the King's official birthday parade, and issued an apology to her regiment.

In her new health update, Kate shared that she is “making good progress” and hinted at possible royal engagements during the summer if she is feeling well enough it.