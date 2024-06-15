King Charles, Kate Middleton to lead 'royal revival' at Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour just became the most anticipated royal event of the year after Kate Middleton confirmed to attend.

Uncertainty hovered around the Princess of Wales’ attendance of King Charles’ birthday parade today, June 15, until she released an encouraging update on her return to public eye on social media as she continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Speaking to the Daily Express, co-founder of Royal News Brittani Barger reflected on the extraordinary circumstances surrounding this year’s event as King Charles battles his own health scare.

“I think this year's Trooping will have a different air in that people will be happy to see King Charles out and about and undertaking such an important event in the royal calendar.

“I think it's an encouraging sign for his health, that he feels well enough and that his doctors think him well enough to attend Trooping and more public facing royal engagements,” she enthused.

The royal author continued: “I think it’s fantastic that Catherine will be attending Trooping. It’s also an encouraging sign for her health that she feels well enough to attend.”

The King was previously expected to cut a lonely figure at the balcony of Buckingham Palace due to doubts over Kate’s attendance with her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However, things have taken a turn for the better, as Brittani gushed: “Probably the most well-known part of the day is the balcony appearance when the monarch and Royal Family appear on the balcony to wave to the people and to watch the fly past by the Royal Air Force.”

“It's a very British event with the traditional pomp and circumstance. You don't see this type of huge celebration in other countries with monarchies,” she added.