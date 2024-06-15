Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose lost marriage to infidelity: Source

Billy Ray Cyrus accuses Firerose of cheating

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s marriage may have become void because of a third person.



“Billy and Firerose were always fighting and the relationship was intense and toxic at times,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “Billy accused Firerose of cheating and it was the final straw for him.”

“Miley [Cyrus], Noah [Cyrus] and their siblings never understood the relationship and why Billy married her so abruptly. No one approved of the marriage,” the insider added.

“Miley is hopeful this will give some peace to the family and she thinks this is a good step in the right direction for him.”

the 62-year-old country star filed for divorce from the singer, real name Johanna Rose Hodges, in Nashville, less than a year after the two tied the knot in October 2023.

“Irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” are the two reasons cited in the court documents to lead to the split, along with Cyrus’ demands for an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

The couple started dating in 2022 and got engaged later that year before tying the knot in October 2023.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” they captioned a collaborated Instagram post at the time.

“It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”