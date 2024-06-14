Prince William gives go-ahead to Kate Middleton's decision

Prince William has showered his blessings upon his sweet wife Kate Middleton in response to her decision to attend Trooping the Colour.

The Prince of Wales has given green light to Catherine to join the royal family during King Charles's official birthday celebration on June 15.

In a surprising update from Kate herself, Catherine thanked the public for their messages of support and revealed that her treatment will be continuing for "a few more months."



She also excited fans by revealing her plan to attend Trooping the Colour this weekend to mark King Charles's official birthday celebration.

In response to the delightful announcement, Kensington Palace said that William is "pleased to see the Princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her. He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children, while continuing to undertake his public duties."



The mother-of-two has shared the much-awaited message after consultation with her medical team and husband William.

The Princess also released her brand new picture, showing her along with a tree surrounded by greenery that reflects life, seemingly suggesting as she's getting back to her life.

King Charles has also reacted to Kate's announcement, as the palace said that the monarch is "delighted" that Kate will attend the event.