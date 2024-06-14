Kate Middleton to attend Trooping the Colour in bombshell announcement

Princess Kate is set to attend Trooping the Colour on Saturday along with family

Princess Kate is set to attend Trooping the Colour on Saturday, accompanied by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in a significant royal return, as confirmed by Kensington Palace.

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales, 42, announced she had started preventative chemotherapy and withdrew from public duties to focus on her recovery in private.

This Saturday, she will make her first official public appearance in 2024 during Trooping the Colour, riding in a carriage with her three children.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.



"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

Prince William's wife was hospitalised at the beginning of this year to undergo major abdominal surgery, which saw the princess remain at The London Clinic for 13 days.