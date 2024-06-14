Meghan Markle suffers blow amid Harry's struggle for healing path

Meghan launched the new lifestyle brand in March

Meghan Markle has suffered a blow, as a new copycat website has "stolen the Duchess of Sussex's initiative", it has been claimed.

The copycat website, using the same name as the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, is selling adult colouring books, including one labelled Working Class Royalty.

The website is known for selling anti-monarchy products, launched after the duchess, 42, announced her own lifestyle brand.

The book, which retails for $9.99 (£7.89) on the website, will "unveil the hidden royalty in everyday life with our Working Class Royalty colouring pages".

Meghan's brand soft-launched earlier in the year, with an official Instagram page and website, although there is nothing yet for sale on the website.



Meghan launched the new lifestyle brand in March, marking the mother-of-two's return to Instagram. However, she hasn't updated her social media page for the brand since.

In April, Meghan sent 50 jars of her strawberry jam to influencers and celebrity friends across the US.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex has been seen sporting the Oura Ring, a health and sleep tracking device that monitors blood oxygen levels, body temperature, and activity levels.

This high-tech ring, priced between £300 and £550, has gained popularity among health-conscious celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Will Smith, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

