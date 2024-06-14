Princess Sophie steals Kate Middleton's charm ahead of major event

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh turned heads as she put on a stylish display in a navy suit during visit to Highfield Farm in Bedford.
The 59-year-old looked gorgeous in an elegant navy suit adorned with golden buttons. She wore a light pink blouse underneath to compliment the outfit, seemingly forcing fans to turn their attention from cancer-stricken Kate Middleton to her.
Sophie's latest look pulled at royal fans' heartstrings as some admirers went on claiming she stole Princess Kate's charm.
The mother-of-two's smile was also awe inspiring. She styled her blonde tresses in an elegant updo and opted for dewy, natural make-up to let her fans say wow.
Lady Louise's mother touched of glitz to her outfit, as she wore a gold necklace with a 'S' charm.
King Charles III's sister-in-law appeared in high spirits as she toured Highfield Farm in Bedford on Friday. She's a longstanding champion of agricultural pursuits, having served as patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations since 2012.
