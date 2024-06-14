Taylor Swift Edinburgh concerts cause earthquake-level seismic activity

Taylor Swift performed three nights at Edinburgh last weekend starting June 7

Taylor Swift’s concerts are shaking up the world – literally!

During her recent performances at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, the international pop sensation, 34, caused quite a stir, but not just with her music.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), Swift’s shows over the weekend created noticeable earthquake readings up to 6 km (about 4 miles) away.

The European leg of her Eras Tour saw three electrifying shows on June 7, 8, and 9, each generating significant "seismic activity." The British Geological Survey detailed that the most intense ground shaking coincided with fan-favorite songs such Ready For It?, Cruel Summer, and Champagne Problems.

"Each of the three evenings followed a similar seismographic pattern," the BGS stated, noting that Friday night's show recorded the highest activity at 23.4 nanometres (nm) of movement, followed closely by Saturday's 22.8 nm and Sunday's 23.3 nm.

The BGS explained that the seismic activity was primarily due to concertgoers dancing in unison, peaking at 160 beats per minute (bpm) during Ready For It? The collective energy of the fans transmitted approximately 80 kW of power—comparable to the output of 10 to 16 car batteries.

This isn’t the first time Swift’s performances have had such a powerful impact. Back in July 2023, her shows at Seattle's Lumen Field also caused a “Swift Quake.” Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told CNN that the fans’ movements produced seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.