Brad Pitt is heartbroken after Vivienne and other children dropped his name

Brad Pitt 'devastated' after his children dropped his last name

Brad Pitt is heartbroken after his children dropped his surname amid court battle with former wife Angelina Jolie.



A source spilled to the Star magazine, “It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad.”

The source revealed that Brad was disappointed after learning his children Vivienne, Shiloh and Zahara cut back on their connection with their father.

“He’s deeply hurt and is also troubled that Vivienne and Zahara stopped using his name. It’s clear Angelina is twisting the knife,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Given the cold climate between him and Shiloh’s mother, he suspects Angelina had a hand in this.”

Another tipster mentioned that the Brad’s move “basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him”.

The source opened up about the rift between her children, saying, “Brad has made a tremendous effort to grow and learn from all of his experiences.”

“He would love to find a way to continue to do this, repair things with his kids and for everyone to get to a better place,” stated an insider.

The source told the outlet, “The reminders that he’s lost his children is, of course, not easy for Brad.”

Reflecting on the difficult time in Brad's life, the source added, “He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

For the unversed, Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority event at Spelman College.

As for Vivienne, her name listed as Vivienne Jolie for Broadway's The Outsiders, in which she worked as an assistant with her mom who served as producer.