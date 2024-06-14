Kate Middleton's 'much anticipated' Wimbledon attendance update revealed

Last weekend, she did not attend the Colonel's Review

As a huge tennis fan, Wimbledon is one of the highlights of the Princess of Wales' summer schedule.



Kate, 42, typically makes several visits to the tournament, which is set to start in just over two weeks, in her role as patron of the All England Club. In recent years, she has also had the prestigious role of presenting trophies to singles winners, including Novak Djokovic.

This year, however, it is uncertain if Kate will be able to attend the tournament in person at SW19 as she continues her recovery from a cancer diagnosis and subsequent preventative chemotherapy treatment.

At a media briefing ahead of the tournament, Deborah Jevans, the chair of the All England Club, was asked about the princess potentially making an appearance at the championships this year.

And according to the Express, she addressed Kate's attendance by saying: "Our priority is clearly that our Patron has the time to recover and we're certainly not going to add any additional pressure on her recovery by speculating on her attendance at this year's Championships."

When asked who would present the trophies to the champions on July 13 and 14 if the princess was unable to make it, she added: "And when it comes to the presentation ceremony, as in previous years, we will announce those that are going to be a part of that ceremony on the morning of the finals, so nothing has changed in that regard."

Last weekend, she did not attend the Colonel's Review, the traditional dress rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, but did send the Irish Guards, of which she is a colonel, a letter apologising for her absence and wishing them well ahead of trooping their colour last weekend.

The King, who has also been having his own cancer treatment, will attend his birthday celebrations in London on Saturday.

But as part of the adaptations made to his routine, instead of riding on horseback to inspect the troops, the monarch will travel in an Ascot Landau carriage with Queen Camilla.



