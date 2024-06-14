Billie Eilish gets candid about tendency to lose in love

Billie Eilish opened up to Lana Del Rey about her struggles with self-identity in romantic relationships, revealing her tendency to lose herself in love.



In conversation with Interview magazine, the singer, 22, candidly spoke about her relationships and got straight with “big” questions.

“When one of your romantic relationships ends, do you think you leave them with a thousand questions? Or do they leave you with a thousand questions? Or is it split 50-50? Is it more dangerous to fall in love with you? Or is it more dangerous for you to fall in love?” the Summertime Sadness singer asked Eilish.

“Big question, Lana,” she quipped in response, adding, “I don’t even know. I think 50-50 is probably accurate. I literally hate who I am so much when I’m in love.”

The Birds of a Feather crooner revealed that she has trouble "being vulnerable in a romantic way." She was previously connected to The Neighbourhood vocalist Jesse Rutherford until their breakup last year.

“I really don’t like being — I was going to say out of control, but there’s ways that I do like being out of control,” the Lovely singer said.

“I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way. It makes me feel uncomfortable, and I don’t know how many times I’ve really been in love. I think there’s different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep.”