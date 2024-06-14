David Beckham clears air on Spice Girls reunion rumour

David Beckham addresses Spice Girls reunion speculations

David Beckham has recently addressed Spice Girls reunion rumours, revealing it won’t happen anytime soon.



In a new interview with Variety, the former football star responded to the viral clip he shared of his wife Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday bash.

In the clip, Victoria could be seen singing to their song alongside other Spice Girls members.

“I know it’s what people want, but in all honesty, I think I was the most excited of anyone,” he told the outlet.

David mentioned, “The fact that, obviously, we had all of the girls in one room. All of the girls haven’t been on a stage together for over 15 years.”

So, to have them all there, to have them all up on stage, to have our youngest son playing guitar?” he continued.

David further said, “The whole reason why the girls are actually up there was I didn’t want to do a traditional video of old clips and people saying, ‘Happy birthday, Victoria!’ My idea was to re-create the ‘Mama’ video, but I wanted it of just Victoria.”

“It was an amazing moment,” stated the 49-year-old.

When questioned about Spice Girls reunion, David replied, “Unfortunately, that’s not happening.”

“Victoria was so pleased to see the girls, and it was a massive part of her life, the girls, but obviously, all the girls have got their own things going on,” he explained.

David noted, “They will do certain things together at certain times. But Victoria’s full on with her beauty and fashion businesses. If anyone’s busier than me, it’s her.”

“There’s nothing more that I’d like to see than the girls on stage again, so I’ll still work at it, don’t worry!” he added.