Kylie Jenner gets candid about the hate she’s received over her looks during teens

Kylie Jenner opens up about receiving criticisms over her appearance at age 13

Kylie Jenner gets candid about the hate she’s received over her looks during her early teens.



In the preview for the latest episode of The Kardashians on June 13, the reality star got emotional while talking about her appearance over the years with older sister Kendall Jenner.

“People have been talking about my looks since I was 13. It just gets exhausting,” said the 26-year-old.

Kendall also started crying alongside her younger sister, Kylie.

In a confessional, Kylie stated, “I hear nasty things about myself all the time.”

The media personality mentioned, “I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me.”

During the show, Kylie also addressed some of “public chatter” that often surrounded her.

She stated that she didn’t let criticisms affect her, saying, “I always remember being the most confident kid in the room.”

At the time, Kylie mentioned, “I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child.”

“I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers,” she remarked.

Kylie opened up about few insecurities she did have at the time, explaining they brought them out in her.

“I have never thought about my ears until she remembered her family’s jokes about them and began to be out in the public eye,” explained the reality star.

Kylie added once she had her daughter Stormi and realised she had the same ears as her and eventually her whole perspective changed.