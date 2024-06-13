Taylor Swift makes generous donation to Edinburgh food bank

Taylor Swift shared her love for her Edinburgh fans in a subsequent Instagram post

Taylor Swift knows how to be a gracious guest.

During her stop at Edinburgh for her opening UK gig in Edinburgh last week, the international pop sensation, 34, brought a generous “gift” along with her.

According to the Edinburgh Food Project, Swift made a significant donation to the city’s food banks during the weekend of her record-breaking Eras Tour shows, which kicked off on June 7.

“As fans gathered at Murrayfield on Friday for the first of three record-breaking gigs, Edinburgh Food Project found out that Taylor Swift would be making a donation to support foodbanks across the city,” the charity announced on Instagram on Monday.

“Taylor’s visit will live in Edinburgh for years to come, and this gift will mean people in crisis will also feel the long-lasting impact,” the EFP continued.



Following Swift’s heartfelt contribution, the food bank reported an influx of donations from both local Swifties and fans from other parts of the UK and abroad, per People Magazine.

These contributions will support the Edinburgh Food Project’s seven food banks and aid over 6,000 people in crisis each year.

Swift further showed her love for her Edinburgh fans on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the stellar turnout at Murrayfield Stadium.

“Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend,” she wrote. “Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row and for all the ways you made us feel right at home.”

“Love you, all 220,000 of you!!!” the Lover singer concluded, sharing a series of photos from her epic shows.