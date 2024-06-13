Kate Middleton's fans in shock as royal family's biggest divas revealed

Kate Middleton's fans in surprise as royal family's 'biggest divas' revealed

A royal expert has revealed the two 'biggest divas' in the royal family, leaving Kate Middleton's fans in shock.

Jennie Bond has made big claims on the Sun's latest royal podcast when asked who the biggest diva in the royal family was, replying: "I think historically, probably Princess Margaret was. A real diva."



Bond also added: "I do think that Meghan had some diva qualities."

The royal expert's comments left Princess Kate's fans fuming, with one reacting: "There's only royal who possesses all the qualities to win hearts and respect, and she's Catherine."

Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, is often remembered as the epitome of royal glamour and sophistication. It was her personality which was sometimes described as that of a "diva". She was also known for her tendency not to hold back and was sometimes accused of being "rude" to people she had just met.

Bond previously said: "She would say exactly what she thought. She was sitting next to Twiggy, the model, and she ignored her for about two hours and then turned to her and said, ‘who are you?"



And she said, "Oh, my name is Leslie, ma’am, but most people know me as Twiggy.’ And Margaret turns and says, ‘how unfortunate'."



Bond went on: "She was fantastically grand, fantastically snobbish. And she did tarnish the reputation of the Royal Family with her lifestyle, her broken marriage, bringing divorce into the fold."

One of the most significant aspects perhaps contributing to Princess Margaret's 'diva' image was reportedly her tumultuous love life. She married Antony Armstrong-Jones, a photographer, in 1960 but their marriage eventually ended in the first major divorce in the royal family since Henry VIII in the 70s.

Bond explained: "But that, too, has another side because she cleared the way for younger members of the royal family to get out of unhappy marriages."

On the other hands, Prince Harry's wife Meghan once discussed the complexities surrounding the word 'diva' on her Archetypes podcast, with guest singer, Mariah Carey.

Carey claimed Meghan has "diva moments sometimes". The Duchess later admitted this comment left her "sweating".

The former Suits star explained Mariah's comments were focused on her dress sense: "So she must have felt my nervous laughter and she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear when she said diva, she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing."