Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘separated their families’ at his son’s graduation

Ben and Jen have reportedly ‘been living separately” for some time amid divorce rumours

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a big family get-together on Wednesday morning.

The couple – who have reportedly “been living separately” for some time – reunited for Affleck’s 12-year-old son Samuel’s graduation in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, arrived separately to venue.

Though Affleck arrived with his mother, Chris Anne Boldt, Lopez escorted her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Also in attendance was Samuel’s mom (Affleck’s ex-wife) Jennifer Garner, with whom he also shares Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15.

Though Affleck and Lopez have always tried to blend their families together ever since tying the knot in 2022, sources told TMZ that they “kept their distance and separated their families” at the graduation event.

The family reunion comes at the heels of reports that Affleck and Lopez are only shy of being “officially separated,” per Entertainment Tonight.

A source told the outlet, “Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet. At this point, they are just doing their own thing.”