Prince Harry rushes UK security case for THIS reason

Prince Harry reportedly made a shocking demand to High Court judge in Britain after his appeal for Home Office security was allowed to go through.

The Duke of Sussex has been embroiled in a legal battle in a bid to retain security for him and his family, including Meghan Markle and kids, after losing it following their exit from the royal family in 2020.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Angela Levin claimed he demanded the judge to wrap up the case as soon as possible in favour of round the world trip with the duchess.

“He’s got the greenlight to take it back to court again, however, he actually said to the judge, ‘Can you please hurry it up, because I’d like it done at the end of the month, or July, because Meghan and I are doing a ‘round the world tour and we want to make sure everything is all right,” she shared.

According to The Telegraph, Harry was granted permission to appeal at the end of May against a decision made in February that backed the Government’s right to deny him public-funded protection.

However, his request was denied, with the judge saying: “It is rightly not suggested that the claimant is entitled to jump the queue because of his status," as per the outlet.

