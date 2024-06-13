Princess Charlotte to honour mum Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte has been tipped to further her mother’s legacy in the upcoming Trooping the Colour celebrations.

The daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William is expected to attend King Charles’ birthday parade later this week alongside her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales will likely sit out the event in the wake of her ongoing battle with undisclosed form of cancer.

Speaking to GB News, fashion expert Susie Nelson suggested an oufit for Charlotte to match with traditional colours of the event.

She said: "Charlotte will probably wear a dress in red, white or blue or a combination of these colours, as she did last year with the white sailor dress and colour trim.

The vintage couture boutique mogul also predicted Catherine, the Princess of Wales’ dress should she partake in the celebrations.

"Catherine, should she attend, will be in something comfortable,” Susie claimed, noted: "Last year it was the stunning emerald suit by designer Andrew Gn and hat by Philip Treacy.

"This year, it could again be green (she is the Regimental Colonel of the Irish Guards) or a patriotic, red, white and blue combination,” she added.