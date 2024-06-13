Prince William left fans furious over his unfair treatment of women players

Several fans were also pleased to hear Prince William would be supporting the England Euro squad

Prince William's upcoming trip to Euro 2024 has stirred controversy among some fans, following criticism from a previous incident.



Today, it was announced that the 41-year-old Prince will travel to Germany to support England at the Euro 2024 tournament next week. Kensington Palace confirmed that William will attend the match between Gareth Southgate's team and Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena on Thursday, June 20.

The future king, who will celebrate his 42nd birthday the next day, is not expected to be accompanied by other members of the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Wales is currently on leave from public duties due to ongoing cancer treatment. Additionally, the match falls on a school night for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

William, who serves as president of the Football Association, faced criticism last year for not attending the Women's World Cup final in Australia, where the Lionesses lost to Spain.

It marked the first time the Lionesses reached a World Cup final, and the first time an England football team reached such a stage since the men's team defeated West Germany in 1966.

Reportedly, William had concerns about the long journey to Sydney, where the game was held. He subsequently issued an apology to the Lionesses amid public outcry.

The news of Prince William's upcoming trip to Germany has sparked backlash from some fans who remain unhappy about his absence in Sydney in 2023.

One royal watcher posted on social media: "So he can go to Germany for the men’s game, but wouldn’t bother going to see the women play in the finals in Oz, just because it fell during his super long summer vacation. Got it. William only shows up for football."



Another wrote: "He’s ridiculous, football again? That’s all he does, unless it’s the Women’s game and then that's a no!"

In addition, a royal fan commented: "He is attending a Group Stage match in Germany, yet he couldn't be bothered to attend the FA Cup Women's final. This is really taking the p***." One social media user posted: "Yet he couldn’t go watch the Women’s finals…"

However, several fans were pleased to hear Prince William would be supporting the England Euro squad in Germany.

One fan wrote: "Gorgeous news." Another said: "Yay that’s wonderful."

In addition, someone commented: "Splendid…supporting our boys."



