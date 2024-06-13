John Krasinski reflects on the importance of parenting strategy

John Krasinski addresses the importance of parenting

John Krasinski has recently reflected on parenting strategy while travelling for work.



Speaking on the latest episode of the Pop Culture Moms podcast via PEOPLE, John replied to a question about dad guilt when away from his two daughters, whom he shares with wife Emily Blunt.

“The fact that it's dad guilt versus mom guilt is the beauty of being married to someone like Em,” said the Free Guy actor.

John remarked, “There is no mom or dad guilt. It's us, you know, as a family, we're all in it together.”

“But I will say that it's difficult. And we've had many conversations with our kids, first and foremost being that when we have to go away for work, there are some people who don't geographically go away,” stated the IF actor.

However, John explained, “Our jobs take us away till 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. or you go on business trips over the weekend.”

“So, we're all in it together, just in different aspects as parents,” she added.

John revealed he didn’t consider it as dad guilt but to show his kids how hard work paid off.

“When they see why you go away is because it's something you love, then that'll inspire them to do the most important thing, I think, which is whatever they decide to do in their lives, just love it,” stated A Quiet Place actor.

John added, “And if you love it, then you get to have experiences like Emily and I get to have, and that would be the biggest bonus of going away all the time for work.”