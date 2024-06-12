Miley Cyrus shares sneak peek into David Letterman's new show: Watch

Miley Cyrus shares glimpse of David Letterman's new show: Video

Miley Cyrus has recently shared sneak peek into David Letterman’s new show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Flowers hit-maker posted a clip from David’s show where she could be seen speaking to the show's host.

In the clip, Miley was seen saying, “you are going to introduce me,” but “I am going to introduce you.”

“David Letterman is here,” she remarked while the crowd could be seen cheering on after she took his name.

Miley revealed, “David Letterman asks me to be on his show but I like to do things my own way.”

“So, I turn it around on him and said you could be in my show,” she continued.

Miley stated, “This is my show… So how extra can I be in this round?”

“Like extra as I can,” she jokingly added in the end.

In the caption, the singer and actress wrote, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, tune in on Netflix.”

During her interview, Miley reflected on her family especially her dad Billy Ray and mom Tish.

When David questioned about her dad as her hero, Miley replied, “I mean, honestly, my mom is my hero.”

She further said, “My father… I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me.”

“He's almost given me this map, and it's a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both,” she stated.