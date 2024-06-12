Prince William delights fans with big announcement

Prince William has made royal fans happy with his surprising announcement about his next move as Kate Middleton hoped to return to public eye soon.

The Prince of Wales has seemingly given fans a sign that his sweet wife Princess Kate is winning her cancer battle after undergoing preventative chemotherapy, as the heir to the throne announced to travel to Germany to watch the Euros next week.

Kate's fans takes the announcement as a delightful update on Catherine's health as she is recovering from her cancer treatment. At the D-Day event last week William claimed that the Princess "is doing better".



William, speaking about his wife's health to a veteran, said: "She is better, thanks. She would’ve loved to be here today." On the other hand, Kate is also hopeful to return to the public eye soon as she explained her health condition in an emotional letter to Irish Guards last week.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Wednesday that the Prince of Wales, who's president of the Football Association, will travel to Germany next week for the UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage match between England and Denmark on June 20.



William, who's huge football fan, will enjoy football game at the Frankfurt Arena on Thursday (June 20) the day before his 42nd birthday. However, it's not confirmed whether any of his three children will accompany him for the trip.

The announcement comes days after William's visit to the England squad as he wished them luck and hand out their numbered shirts ahead of the beginning of the Euros.

