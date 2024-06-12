Usher gives special shoutout to his wife Jennifer Goicoechea at Apollo Spring Benefit

Usher praises his wife Jennifer Goicoechea at the Apollo Spring Benefit 2024

Usher has recently gushed about his wife Jennifer Goicoechea after receiving an icon award at the Apollo Spring Benefit 2024 on June 11.



On Tuesday, the legendary R&B artist and his wife, who tied the knot in February, had arrived hand-in-hand at the event and then posed for the camera on the red carpet, via PEOPLE.

During his acceptance speech, Usher gave a special shoutout to his wife after thanking all those who supported him throughout his music career.

“Last and most certainly not least, without your love, passion, support to my best friend, Jennifer Raymond. I love you baby,” he said.

Usher stated, “My wife, who is in the audience tonight. Thank you for your support and I'm so happy that we could do this together.”

“Mother's Days are so awesome. I'm hoping that y'all going to hook me up for Father's Day,” he remarked.

In April, the Apollo named Usher as one of this year’s honourees, which is why, the singer said in a press statement, “It’s an honour to be receiving this award from such an iconic and historic cultural institution in New York City – one that has hosted and paved the way for so many prominent people.”

“I’m humbled to be this year’s recipient and look forward to seeing everyone soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Usher and Jennifer share two children while the musician also shares two sons with his former wife, Tameka Foster.