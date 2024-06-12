Meghan Markle sets strict terms for UK return with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is not completely hostile to the idea of returning to the UK with Prince Harry should her conditions are met.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn revealed the Duchess of Sussex is ready to face off British public again if they are provided apt security alongside a place of their own.

Meghan last visited the UK to attend funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

Meanwhile, the prince recently took a whistlestop trip to his homeland to celebrate 10 years of The Invictus Games with a church service.

Mr Quinn shared: "Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband‘s relatives.

"If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue they will certainly want to bring their children to the UK,” he continued.

However, the royal expert noted, “It’s going to take a lot of diplomacy to get to the point where Archie and Lili are able to develop a genuine and warm relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis."