Jennifer Lopez has 'meltdown' over growing tensions with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly finding it difficult to deal with alleged marital woes with Ben Affleck.

As reported by Life & Style, the musician is "crying all the time and very upset" as her romance with the Air director faces new problems.

The source added, "She goes from anger one minute, to despair, to panic attacks, to then deluding herself that it’s all just a blip and they’re going to be OK."

An insider claimed that Lopez is hopeful that things will work out with Affleck.

The report stated, "As long as no paperwork is actually filed, Jen is still clinging to the possibility, however remote, that they’ll be able to turn things around."

Previously, the above-mentioned outlet reported that the Ain't Your Mama singer is "doing anything in her power to control the situation, unpleasant as it is."

Moreover, the source shared, "She’s going to the kids’ events to show Ben that things haven’t changed for her. She’s still his wife. She still loves him no matter what. And she loves his kids like they were her own."