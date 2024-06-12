Kate Hudson spills her go-to Taylor Swift jam

Kate Hudson spilled her go-to Taylor Swift album and song

Kate Hudson recently spilled beans on her favourite Taylor Swift album and song during a candid appearance.

The actress, who released her debut album Glorious, opted for Out of the Woods as her favourite track.

Speaking exclusively on SiriusXM for their Guest DJ campaign while concluding the final song of her set, the 45-year-old said of the Down Bad singer: "I absolutely adore her and it's hard to pick which Taylor Swift song, but I think I'm gonna go with one from 1989, which is one of my favorite albums of hers."

She spoke highly of the Antihero hitmaker’s album, explaining that her daughter loves the album and is “obsessed” with the song Welcome to New York.

Raving about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s new song Purple Irises, the singer said: "I love this song. I love them."

"Gwen is just one of the great people in the world. I just have loved her forever."

For the unversed, the SiriusXM campaign includes a round-up of 70 entertainers such as Hudson, James Corden, Howard Stern, Kevin Hart, Busy Philipps, and Rob Lowe.