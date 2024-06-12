Queen Camilla makes first outing since King Charles portrait destroyed

Queen Camilla was all smiles and in high spirits as she graced a new horticultural exhibition at The Garden Museum on London's Southbank day after her husband King Charles III's official portrait was defaced by some protesters.

Despite unpleasant incident at an art gallery in London, Camilla exuded confidence as she looked elegant in a smart navy and cream skirt-suit and taupe suede heels.



The exhibition at the character-laden church-turned museum is now dedicated to gardening exhibits - and Camilla, like her hubby, is known to have green fingers.



During her outing, the Queen met gardening legend Alan Titchmarsh and florist Shane Connolly, who designed the floral arrangements for the coronation.

Camilla's outing comes day after the King showed off his showbusiness credentials by welcoming a host of celebrity ambassadors including David Beckham to mark the star-studded inaugural King’s Foundation Awards.

The King and the Queen's latest engagements suggest as they shunned the protesters as they have many serious works to do.

Royal commentator Michael Cole has also condemned the "puerile stupidity" of Animal Rising protesters after two individuals targeted a portrait of King Charles in their latest attack.

Two members of the Animal Rising descended on the Philip Mould gallery in London, where the monarch's latest red portrait was covered in Wallace and Gromit inspired decals.