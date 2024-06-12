Rob Lowe reflects on 'unbelievable' getaway with sons

Rob Lowe talks about being father to sons

Rob Lowe recently shared his stance on being a dad to adult sons, giving a closer glimpse at his relationship with them.

The Unstable actor and his kids visited his alma meter Santa Monica Pier and Santa Monica High School in a new partnership with AncestryDNA, where he expressed his feelings on an emotional level.

Reflecting on his visit, Rob told PEOPLE that it was a “great father-son” bonding for all three of them.



He quipped: "It was unbelievable going back, in particular because my boys were there. There was also the nostalgia of it. I haven't set foot there in Santa Monica High School in 40-plus years. I've not been there since I left to shoot the movie The Outsiders."

Opening up about the experience, he added: "Of course, some of it is exactly the same. Most of it is different, and then you're just overwhelmed by the history. I started feeling feelings like I was 16 and 17 again. And then, of course, I'm standing there with my two sons who are looking at me like, 'Dad, get over it.' "

In addition, he also talked about the traits he passed along to sons John Owen and Matthew, pointing out the evolution process, referring to the change that comes with fatherhood.

For the unversed, Rob Lowe shares his two sons with Sheryl Berkoff.

