Katie Holmes excluded from 'Dawson's Creek' Whatsapp chat group

Katie Holmes finds the WhatsApp app 'a little too much'

Katie Holmes seemingly hinted that she has missed out on the Dawson's Creek WhatsApp chat group because she finds the app a bit overwhelming.

In an interview with The Times, the 45-year-old actress discussed how she likes to keep in touch with many of her former castmates but admitted that WhatsApp is "a little too much" for her.

When asked about the existence of a long-running Dawson's Creek WhatsApp group, which her co-star Joshua Jackson had previously mentioned, Holmes responded with feigned surprise, saying, "Really?"

She went on to explain, "All of us text every now and then, but I wasn’t aware of the WhatsApp. But you know what? I am really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it’s a little too much."

Holmes, who played Joey Potter, the best friend of the main character Dawson Leery in the 1990s teen series, revealed that she still exchanges messages with Jackson, James Van Der Beek, and Michelle Williams "every now and then."

She noted that although everyone has grown up and become busy with their lives, "the bond will forever be there."

Holmes never shy away to talk about Dawson's Creek, which aired on the WB -now the CW- from 1998 to 2003, as the drama was a significant breakthrough that helped shape her career.