Home for the Holiday: Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster laugh over ‘favorite scenes’

Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster shares laugh after recalling iconic turkey scene from Thanksgiving

Robert Downey Jr. and Jodie Foster exchanged laughs while reminiscing on their Home for the Holiday days.

The two had enjoyed a blast of the past at the reunion on Variety’s Actors on Actors recent episode, recalling their fun times.

In 1995, Foster directed the Thanksgiving comedy, in which the Oppenheimer villain played Tommy Larson, the sweet-natured but rebellious black sheep of the Larson family.

Discussing how the film became a big hit, Downey Jr. recounted, "At one point [in the film], I flipped the whole turkey. And it hits the only truly miserable person."

He referred to the scene where Tommy accidentally spills the turkey all over Joanne, played by Cynthia Stevenson.

"We had to inject the whole cavity of the turkey with as much juice as we could get in there so that when it fell on her, it was an avalanche of disgustingness," Foster added another layer of nostalgia.

The Iron Man star described, "It was one of my favourite scenes I’ve ever done."

Looking back fondly at the set's chaos and fun, Foster continued, "All perfect because of you. You have a big mouth and a crazy mind that loves the freedom of being in the moment."

Downey responded, "I was pretty out of my mind the whole time we were shooting, but I remember it feeling like one of the most relaxed performances in the history of cinema."

Additionally, throughout their long history of working in the industry, their careers have intersected over time apart from working on Home for the Holiday.