Jon Cryer spills on tense relationship with Andrew McCarthy in 'Pretty in Pink'

Jon Cryer offered insight into relationship with Andrew McCarthy

Jon Cryer recently opened up about working with his Pretty in Pink costar Andrew McCarthy.

Speaking exclusively during a Q&A session following the film’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Friday, June 7, the Hot Shots! star candidly revealed his thoughts about McCarthy.

Sharing his experience from when they starred together in the 1986 rom-com Pretty in Pink alongside Molly Ringwald, Cryer said: "When we had done Pretty in Pink together, we did not get along because he was a [expletive].“

Meanwhile, McCarthy, who portrayed Blane in the film responded: "That’s very true.”

However, disagreeing with Cryer at the Q&A, Demi Moore quipped: "Well I didn’t think he was a [expletive]“.

To which, Cryer quickly replied: "Well he wasn’t a [expletive] to you."

Moore agreed with Cryer’s statement and further elaborated why the Ghost star decided to participate in BRATS.

She explained: "My heart swelled when I got that call [from McCarthy to participate], and [I felt] just a flood of joy and I feel like I hadn’t thought about the effects of that time.”