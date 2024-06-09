Valerie Bertinelli posts hilarious transformation video with boyfriend

Valerie Bertinelli trying new trends with her new beau

Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend Mike Goodnough tried to enter the "cool kids" realm with a transformation video that didn’t go well.



On Saturday, June 8, the former Food Network star took to Instagram to post a transformation video with her new beau as they dressed up to attend the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony on Friday, June 7.

"Sooo… tried to make one of those newfangled transition videos like the cool kids," she wrote in the caption. "It went…well…like this [laughing emoji] (we’ll never be the cool kids)."

The video begins with Bertinelli and her new man sporting their casual jeans and t-shirts while struggling to synchronise a jump for the trendy transformation.

It took them a few attempts, but they eventually managed to jump simultaneously. They then proceeded with the new look, in which Bertinelli donned elegant white attire with matching heels. Her locks were styled in soft waves.

To end the clip, she walked arm in arm with Goodnough, who opted for an all-black suit with matching sneakers, towards the camera.

"I could never direct for [you]," Goodnough said before the video ended.

He also posted Instagram stories that gave away a glimpse of the couple's night out at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles.