Jennifer Lopez hopes to salvage Ben Affleck marriage before it's too late

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly hopeful that her alleged troubled marriage with Ben Affleck will survive.



As reported by Star magazine, the Ain't Your Mama singer is "going about her usual business with the attitude that this is just a temporary hitch."

The source said, "She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing."

An insider claimed that the Boy Next Door actress is 'super upset' about her marital woes with the Air director as she thinks her fourth divorce would be 'embarrassing.'

The source said, "She really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around."



"Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments," the report further stated.

The A-list Hollywood couple "have fundamentally different approaches to conflict," said an insider.

For the unversed, several reports have been circulating in the media for the past few weeks that Affleck and Lopez are "heading for divorce" and they have been living in separate homes.

Amid the growing martial tensions, Lopez also cancelled This Is Me... Live tour on May 31, saying that she is prioritising 'family time.'