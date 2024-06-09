Kendrick Lamar’s surprise visit to Compton graduates amid public beef with Drake

Kendrick Lamar speaks to Compton graduates at a college graduation ceremony

Kendrick Lamar has recently given a surprise visit at a college graduation ceremony in his hometown amid ongoing beef with Drake.

On June 8, Kendrick delivered a speech for passing out students as a commencement speaker at Compton College.

“I wanted to come out here just to tell you all how much I appreciate you all. I’m proud of the city of Compton, I’m proud of Compton College, most importantly I'm proud of the graduates out here,” said the 36-year-old in his opening speech.



The Like That crooner stated, “I know what it takes. You had a lot of hardship, not only in your house, in your communities, but most importantly, within yourself, and that's the toughest thing to overcome.”

“We still growing day by day, brick by brick, making sure that we develop, not only in physical form but in the spiritual as well,” he spoke to the graduates.

Kendrick explained, “Seeing you all out here, it is not only a representation of the world, but it’s a representation of me. When I walk out in these cities, in these countries, I can be proud and say, ‘This is where I’m from.’”

“We talk about it all day. They try to pull us down and say we don't know what we're doing. They wrong, though,” continued the rapper.

Kendrick pointed out, “You know why, because not only y'all have what it takes, but y'all have something even bigger. You all have the heart, you all have the courage to be independent thinkers.”

He remarked, “Now it's all about taking these resources and taking what you learned and applying. It's as simple as that.”

In the end, Kendrick added, “You'll have hardships, you gonna have tribulations as you had coming up here, but guess what?

“You have someone special in your corner and all around you and that's God, period. Every step of the way,” he concluded.