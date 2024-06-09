Ryan Reynolds’ playful tribute to Hugh Jackman on Best Friends’ Day: Watch

Ryan Reynolds honours his best friend Hugh Jackman on National Best Friends Day

Ryan Reynolds has recently shared a playful tribute to best friend and his co-star in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie, Hugh Jackman.



On June 8, the Green Lantern star posted the trailer for the new Deadpool installment on Instagram to mark National Best Friends Day on Saturday.

In the caption, Ryan wrote, “I hope everyone gets to work with their best friend at least once in their lifetime. I know I can’t wait to finally do it,” with the hashtag, #BestFriendsDay.

Hugh also reacted to Ryan’s post with a perfect caption, “I scratch his back. He stabs mine.”



Ryan and Hugh, who have been friends for more than 15 years, spoke to PEOPLE in May and offered insight into their relationship.

“I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage,” said the Free Guy actor.

Ryan likened his relationship with Hugh to his own wife Blake Lively.

“I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win,” remarked the 47-year-old.

Ryan told the outlet, “It’s the same way I feel about Blake. As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected.”

Meanwhile, Hugh added, “There's probably fewer friends in our life that you can say anything to, the stuff you're ashamed, embarrassed, anything.”

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine will release in theatres on July 26.