Jeremy Strong dashes hope for ‘Succession’ revival: ‘Happily put to rest’

Jeremy Strong played Kendall Roy on the hit television series ‘Succession’

Jeremy Strong has made it clear he has no personal interest in reviving his role as Kendall Roy in Succession.

Speaking exclusively with People Magazine at the 2024 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event, the 45-year-old actor, who played Kendall Roy on the hit TV series, shared his feelings about his character’s story line.

“I’m sure there’s a desire for more [Succession]. I would really pass that buck to [creator] Jesse Armstrong,” he began rather diplomatically.

However, his own feelings about the series finale – which aired in May 2023 – are a little more conclusive.

“But I think in terms of the role that I played, he came to his terminal point. So for me, that’s something that is very happily put to rest,” he admitted.

Strong starred alongside Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen in the Emmy-Award-winning television series that premiered in 2018.

He played the oldest sibling among the biological children of Logan Roy (Cox) – the CEO of media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

The series revolves around the power struggle amongst the troubled family as Logan’s unexpected retirement necessitates him to name an heir to his throne.