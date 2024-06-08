Daytime Emmys 2024 honours late stars Robyn Bernard, Johnny Wactor



John Wactor, Robyn Bernard played Brando Corbin, Terry Brock, respectively on General Hospital

The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards night was not only a celebration of the winners in various categories but also a moment to remember the actors and industry fellows who passed away over the past year.

People reported on Friday, June 7, that the 51st annual Daytime Emmys honored several late actors, including General Hospital star Johnny Wactor, Robyn Bernard, and Bill Hayes, along with many others in the industry.

During the event, the stars were remembered in the award show’s annual "In Memoriam" tribute.

In addition to Wactor, Hayes, and Bernard, other stars honored during the tribute included Alec Musser, Amanda Davies, Barbara Rush, Bridget Dobson, Camden Toy, David Gail, Kamar de los Reyes, Leslie Shreve, Louis Gossett Jr., Marla Adams, Meg Bennett, Ronald A. Weiner, and William Kidston.

Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin on General Hospital, tragically passed away at the age of 37. He was shot and killed on Saturday, May 25, in Los Angeles.

Robyn Bernard, notable for her role as Terry Brock on the widely acclaimed ABC soap opera, debuted in 1984 and appeared in 145 episodes before leaving the series in 1990.

She was found dead in an open field behind a business in San Jacinto on Tuesday, March 12.

Additionally, the Emmys paid tribute to Days of Our Lives actor Hayes, who passed away at the age of 98 earlier this year.