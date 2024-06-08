 
Saturday June 08, 2024
Entertainment

Shaina Taub reflects on her journey creating musical 'Suffs'

By Web Desk
June 08, 2024
Suffs creator Shaina Taub recently reflected on the Tony nominated musical.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the 35-year-old actress-musician opened up about the hit musical Suffs, which is up for six Tony Awards.

She said: “The idea was brought to me by Rachel Sussman — one of our lead producers — [in 2014] and when she asked me what I knew about American women’s suffrage, I realized I knew nothing.”

Learning about her identification with the suffragists, she added: "It was just a group of driven, hardworking, type-A, organized, stubborn young women who were all really close friends and loved the challenge and found their sense of joy in working together towards a hard goal.”

She confirmed that “I recognized myself and my friends in them.”

She said Suffs could easily qualify as “a group of women getting s*** done and having a good time while doing it.”

Taub, who plays Alice Paul in the musical, said she grew up in Waitisfield, Vermont.

She spoke highly of her area, noting: “The area has such a rich culture of appreciating the arts.”