Shaina Taub reflects on her journey creating musical 'Suffs'

Suffs creator Shaina Taub recently reflected on the Tony nominated musical.
Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the 35-year-old actress-musician opened up about the hit musical Suffs, which is up for six Tony Awards.
She said: “The idea was brought to me by Rachel Sussman — one of our lead producers — [in 2014] and when she asked me what I knew about American women’s suffrage, I realized I knew nothing.”
Learning about her identification with the suffragists, she added: "It was just a group of driven, hardworking, type-A, organized, stubborn young women who were all really close friends and loved the challenge and found their sense of joy in working together towards a hard goal.”
She confirmed that “I recognized myself and my friends in them.”
She said Suffs could easily qualify as “a group of women getting s*** done and having a good time while doing it.”
Taub, who plays Alice Paul in the musical, said she grew up in Waitisfield, Vermont.
She spoke highly of her area, noting: “The area has such a rich culture of appreciating the arts.”
