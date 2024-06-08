King Charles' spotlight under threat as Meghan Markle's plans laid bare

Meghan Markle could be planning her next move to coincide with a major royal event set for next week.

King Charles’ official birthday as a monarch, aka Trooping the Colour, will be celebrated by Britain on June 15.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Kinsey Schofield suggested the possibility of the Duchess of Sussex releasing a new product for her brand American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan seemingly has a long history of diverting spotlight from the royals on her own ventures; she launched the aforementioned lifestyle brand on the day Prince William was slated to present at Diana Legacy Awards in April.

Since then, she hasn’t released any product for her brand, leading to speculations the Suits alum could be waiting for a perfect opportunity to do so.

“I would not be surprised if we saw American Rivera Orchard launch a product around Trooping the Colour,” the To For Di Daily podcast host claimed.

She explained: “What a bizarre thing to launch a brand at the height of a royal health crisis then not have anything tangible available for purchase for MONTHS.”

"Clearly the Sussexes have not learned their lesson and are eager to play the PR game that Harry claims to resent so fiercely in Spare,” Kinsey added.

It is pertinent to note that Meghan and Prince Harry are not invited to attend the Trooping the Colour celebrations, who will forced to watch it from their home in Montecito, California.