King Charles entrusts Prince William with monarch duties in fateful move

Prince William has been entrusted to be one of the first faces the Japanese monarchs will see on their upcoming visit to the UK.

As per a recent announcement from the Buckingham Palace, the Prince of Wales will welcome Emperor Narihito and Empress Masako at their hotel by escorting them to the House Guards Parade in London.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Brittani Barger, co-founder of Royal News reflected on King Charles’ decision to give his heir the significant role.

“I think it’s an honour for the monarch to entrust their heir to do such an important job,” she shared. “And it’s good preparation for when William will one day be king.”

The Imperia Highnesses of Japan are set to visit England on June 22, where they will conduct private engagements until formal invitation from the King and his Queen Consort Camilla on June 25.

They will officially depart the country on June 27.

As for what to expect from their visit, Ms Barger claimed: “The state visit will serve as a way to strengthen the relationship between Japan and the UK.”

She added: “This visit has been in the works for a long time so I think everyone will be excited that it is finally getting to take place.”

The upcoming visit recently faced uncertainty after palace officials announced a delay in duties of senior royals due to upcoming UK elections.