Tom Cruise’s estranged daughter Suri makes big career decision

Suri, Tom Cruise’s daughter whom she shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, is making big life decision as she enters a new phase.

Previously known as Suri Cruise, revealed which university she’ll be attending after graduating from high school in a TikTok video posted by a classmate in late May.

The 18-year-old, who now goes by Suri Noelle, posed proudly in a red and white sweatshirt reading Carnegie Mellon and her other senior classmates at LaGuardia High School shared where they would be heading next.

In the video, Suri showed off her future alma mater’s sweatshirt while standing in the hallway of her school with a backpack over her shoulders. The teen excitedly did a dance move in celebration.

Whether she will be opting for a programme that will eventually land her a career in Hollywood is still unclear, but she has shown interest in drama in the past years.

She’s participated in numerous high school plays and appears to have a keen interest in the arts. Recently, she starred in her school production of Head Over Heels, based on the Broadway musical, which features the music of the 1980’s girl group The Go-Go’s.

The play made headlines after Suri used her mother’s middle name instead of ‘Cruise’ as a surname in the casting sheet.