Billy Ray Cyrus publicly reaches out to Miley Cyrus amid rumoured feud

Miley Cyrus fueled the feud rumours after leaving her father out of her Grammy acceptance speech

Billy Ray Cyrus extended an olive branch to Miley Cyrus amid rumours of a rift between them.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, June 7, the 62-year-old country star shared a throwback picture of a baby Miley, alongside a heartfelt message in which he tagged his daughter.

In the caption, the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker recalled that after the father-daughter duo had attended a Fan Fair, “someone handed me this picture, and I wrote a poem right then on the bus.”

The poem, titled, “The Moment,” narrated a “Tale of Love” between a warrior and a “young and innocent” princess.

Billy continued to gush over his Grammy-winning daughter in the caption, declaring, “I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible.”

He further expressed, “We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you!”

Billy’s sweet words come amid rumours of a feud between him and Miley, which were further fueled when Miley seemed to deliberately leave out her father in her Grammy acceptance speech earlier this year.