Candace Cameron Bure wins over Bob Saget's widow with heartfelt move

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo praises Candace Cameron

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo recently revealed that Candace Cameron was the first among mourners to show up after his death.

Rizzo, who first met Cameron on the set of Fuller House and developed a friendship, expressed gratitude for the actress’ prompt arrival.

Speaking exclusively on the podcast Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo, the pair talked about their union on the set of Fuller House.

Rizzo told Cameron Bure: “It’s just something that I will forever be grateful to you for.”

“I mean, it was 100 percent for you, but also for me too. It was like…you just can’t quite comprehend it. And then, with that kind of loss, you just want to be around the people that you love and talk it through and maybe find out more answers.”

Saget, who died of accidental head trauma in 2022 after he was found dead at the age of 65 in Orlando, Florida, previously warned Rizzo that Bure was “very protective” of her television “dad.”

Responding to her expression, Cameron supported the late actor's claim: “I didn’t even think about it. It was very instinctual.”