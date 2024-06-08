Ben Affleck's 'impossible' personality causes new troubles for Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's 'impossible' personality creates trouble for Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's cancelled tour, This Is Me...Live, contrary to speculation, was not due to poor ticket sales.



Instead, sources close to the singer reveal that her relationship with Ben Affleck was the primary reason for the tour's cancellation.

Despite Affleck's allegedly "impossible" behaviour, Lopez is determined to save their marriage and has even taken the blame for the tour's cancellation and the strain on their relationship, according to insiders.

Although the Marry Me star wants to keep their marriage intact, friends are worried about the compromises she has made, such as putting up with Affleck's terrible smoking habit.



There are still concerns about Affleck's capacity to handle Lopez's star status in their marriage, despite their support.

Insiders speculate that the pair may be getting a formal separation by the end of the summer, as rumours about their future together grow.

Furthermore, the Atlas star battled for her union with The Accountant alum and was determined to wear her wedding band.

An insider revealed the Bronx native's intentions to work things out with the Gone Girl actor in an interview with In Touch Weekly.

They said: "One of the reasons she’s still wearing her ring is that she’s not given up on her marriage. She loves Ben and wants to make their marriage work."