Chloe Cherry claims 'Euphoria' creators left her out of loop on season 3 plans

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry calls out showrunners

Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry recently called out the showrunners for leaving her in the “dark” about season three.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail about shooting another season, the porn star-turned actress confirmed that she hasn’t been kept in loop, hearing “honestly nothing” from the people in charge.

Cherry, who made her debut as Faye on show’s second season, revealed: “No one talks to me. They really don’t talk to me.”

Opening about the hit HBO series, the actress further clarified: “I would definitely go back. But they just leave me in the dark, let’s just say that.”

The producers’ lack of communication has reportedly left cast-members seemingly concerned about their respective roles.

Earlier this year, actress Nika King shaded showrunners during her stand-up comedy set, joking about the series’ years-long pause.

King, who portrays the role of Leslie Bennett, Zendaya’s mother in the series, playfully added: “Season 3 is coming out … I don’t f****** know.”

She continued: “People are like, ‘We need Season 3.’ I’m like, ‘B****, I need Season 3, too!’ I haven’t paid my rent in six months, and Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week. I’m like, ‘B****, come home! I need you. Mama need you.’”

“This is some b*******. I thought my career was on the rise after ‘Euphoria.’ I thought I was good. It don’t work that way,” Nika concluded.

The season two finale left fans on a cliffhanger when it last aired in February 2022.

For the unversed, the producers are still looking for a way to pick up after some unforeseen experiences, including death of Angus Cloud turned the cast upside down.