Jessica Alba pens heartfelt message to daughter Honor on her special day

Jessica Alba marked a significant milestone in her daughter Honor's life - her 16th birthday.



The actress, 43, took to Instagram on Friday, June 7, to share a heartfelt tribute to her eldest child, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren.

“I’m crying writing this -it’s the most tender feeling in the world being your mom. Your sweet but wise disposition from day one - only allowing those who you trust closest to you- is inspiring,” wrote the Honest Company founder.

The Fantastic Four alum went on to praise her daughter’s “beautiful quiet, healing energy that elevates [their family],” her authenticity, consideration, kindness, and “incredible ability to help others without getting sucked into drama," adding that Honor is "the shoulder that so many count on.”

The emotional post featured a collection of photos and videos showcasing Honor's journey from childhood to adolescence.

“I’m so so proud of you for choosing what feels right vs what’s cool -for consistently choosing your mental wellness above all else and for unapologetically pursuing your dreams,” she added.

“You are a powerhouse of a human and you are only 16! We are all so blessed my baby and I feel tremendously grateful for our relationship -for our bond. You chose me to be your mama baby girl -it has been the greatest gift my angel.”

Alba concluded the sweet message, “I love you more than words could ever express. You are growing up way too fast for me, but I couldn’t be more proud.”

Warren, 45, also shared a touching Instagram post to commemorate his daughter's birthday. Two more solitary pictures of the youngster and a selfie of the father and daughter were included in his carousel of pictures.