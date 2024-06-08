Hailey Bieber dine’s out without Justin Bieber amid pregnancy

Hailey Bieber dines out amid pregnancy

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are parents-to-be, and the former is dining out with a baby bump.



The singer and the model were seen outside of a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, with the latter’s grown baby bump peeking out of her shirt Thursday night.

Hailey was seen in wide-legged white jeans and a matching button-down blouse that was only buttoned at the top, letting the bump pop out. She looked warm in a long green jacket.

The 27-year-old mother-to-be was photographed outside Shu Sushi House Unico in the Pacific Palisades, where she grabbed a bite with some pals without Justin Bieber.

Justin, 30, and Hailey announced the news of their pregnancy on May 9, after renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii.

The couple, who got married in 2018, haven’t let out a hint about the sex of their soon-to-be-born baby, but fans are guessing that the model teased the answer by showing off a pink floral manicure in late May.

“little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly,” she captioned the photo carousel on Instagram, making fans believe she’s expecting a girl.



